UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Trudeau Says Canada Stands With France Following Terrorist Attacks - Statement

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Thu 29th October 2020 | 08:58 PM

Trudeau Says Canada Stands With France Following Terrorist Attacks - Statement

Canada stands with the French people following terrorist attacks in Nice and Avignon, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said in a statement on Thursday

TORONTO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th October, 2020) Canada stands with the French people following terrorist attacks in Nice and Avignon, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said in a statement on Thursday.

"Devastating news from Nice, where a terrorist attack at a church claimed several lives. Our thoughts are with the loved ones of the victims.

We stand in solidarity with the French people against violence and denounce these unjustifiable acts, which have no place in our society," Trudeau said via Twitter.

On Thursday morning, a suspect killed three people in the Notre-Dame cathedral in Nice. At least two of the victims - an elderly woman and a male church warden - were beheaded, according to media reports.

The Nice attack was followed by a knife attack in France's southeastern city of Avignon and another knife assault at the French Consulate in Saudi Arabia.

Related Topics

Attack Terrorist Prime Minister Canada Twitter France Nice Male Saudi Arabia Justin Trudeau Women Church Media From

Recent Stories

Muslim Council of Elders condemns terror attack in ..

26 seconds ago

Putin on Russia's Cooperation With Europe on Gas: ..

2 minutes ago

Macron Says France Under Terrorist Attack, Announc ..

2 minutes ago

Two married men commit suicide in Thar

2 minutes ago

NATO Countries Rejected Russia's Proposals on INF ..

6 minutes ago

Police Detain Knife-Wielding Man Preparing Attack ..

6 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.