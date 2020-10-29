Trudeau Says Canada Stands With France Following Terrorist Attacks - Statement

Canada stands with the French people following terrorist attacks in Nice and Avignon, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said in a statement on Thursday

TORONTO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th October, 2020) Canada stands with the French people following terrorist attacks in Nice and Avignon, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said in a statement on Thursday.

"Devastating news from Nice, where a terrorist attack at a church claimed several lives. Our thoughts are with the loved ones of the victims.

We stand in solidarity with the French people against violence and denounce these unjustifiable acts, which have no place in our society," Trudeau said via Twitter.

On Thursday morning, a suspect killed three people in the Notre-Dame cathedral in Nice. At least two of the victims - an elderly woman and a male church warden - were beheaded, according to media reports.

The Nice attack was followed by a knife attack in France's southeastern city of Avignon and another knife assault at the French Consulate in Saudi Arabia.