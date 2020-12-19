UrduPoint.com
Trudeau Says Canada To Receive Additional 500K Pfizer Vaccine Doses In January

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Sat 19th December 2020 | 02:00 AM

Trudeau Says Canada to Receive Additional 500K Pfizer Vaccine Doses in January

TORONTO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th December, 2020) Canada will receive additional 500,000 doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech coronavirus vaccine during the month of January, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau told reporters on Friday.

"In January, we will be getting 125,000 doses of the Pfizer vaccine per week for a total of about 500,000 doses for the month," Trudeau said.

January's shipments are in addition to 417,000 early scheduled vaccine doses expected to be delivered in December, including 200,000 from Pfizer and 168,000 from Moderna, he also said.

Trudeau said he confident that Canada will vaccinate up to three million of its citizens "in first months of 2021.

"

In recent days, critics have derided the Trudeau government's coronavirus immunization program, citing much higher anticipated vaccination rates in the United States. Responding to the criticism, Trudeau reiterated that Canadians have the highest potential number of vaccines per capita in the world and that Ottawa is focused on its own vaccination program.

Vaccination against the coronavirus in Canada began on Monday, with Anita Quidangen, a personal support worker, receiving the first shot.

