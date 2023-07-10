Open Menu

Trudeau Says Canada To 'Stand Very Strongly' Against Use Of Cluster Ammunition

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published July 10, 2023 | 07:21 PM

Trudeau Says Canada to 'Stand Very Strongly' Against Use of Cluster Ammunition

Canada will remain committed to banning the use of cluster ammunition and will "stand very strongly" against its use, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said on Monday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th July, 2023) Canada will remain committed to banning the use of cluster ammunition and will "stand very strongly" against its use, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said on Monday.

Last week, the US unveiled a new military assistance package for Ukraine that includes cluster munitions. The weapons are banned by the Convention on Cluster Munitions, which has been ratified by 123 countries, excluding the US and Ukraine.

"Canada was one of the countries that led on the banning of cluster munitions around the world, and we will continue to stand very strongly that they should not be used," Trudeau said during a joint press conference with his Latvian counterpart, Krisjanis Karins

Trudeau continued by saying that Canada fully understands the need for ammunition for the Ukrainian military to fight back against Russia's special military operation and noted that NATO member states are working "very hard" on delivering said military assistance to Kiev.

Canada's stance on the issue is related to the country's adherence to the 2010 Convention on Cluster Munitions which prohibits the production, use, transfer, and stockpiling of cluster munitions. Ottawa became a signatory party to the treaty in 2015.

Several NATO states and other partners including Canada, Germany, the United Kingdom, Spain, and New Zealand have rejected the use and deliveries of cluster munitions to Ukraine after Washington announced his intention to do so.

Related Topics

NATO Prime Minister World Ukraine Russia Washington Canada Germany Ottawa Kiev Spain United Kingdom Justin Trudeau 2015 New Zealand

Recent Stories

Chinese keen on joint ventures in ceramics industr ..

Chinese keen on joint ventures in ceramics industry

8 minutes ago
 Commissioner impose ban on swimming, bathing, divi ..

Commissioner impose ban on swimming, bathing, diving in canals/river

8 minutes ago
 Former USA Gymnastics Physician Larry Nassar Stabb ..

Former USA Gymnastics Physician Larry Nassar Stabbed in Prison - Reports

8 minutes ago
 DC pays visit to expected floods areas

DC pays visit to expected floods areas

8 minutes ago
 Justice Khawaja Naseem sworn in as acting AJK Chie ..

Justice Khawaja Naseem sworn in as acting AJK Chief Justice

8 minutes ago
 Water level increases in Sutlej river after releas ..

Water level increases in Sutlej river after release by India

13 minutes ago
Canada Pledges $2Bln for NATO's Operation Reassura ..

Canada Pledges $2Bln for NATO's Operation Reassurance Over Next 3 Years - Trudea ..

13 minutes ago
 Swiss Ambassador calls on Governor Sindh Kamran Kh ..

Swiss Ambassador calls on Governor Sindh Kamran Khan Tessori

13 minutes ago
 Huma Qureshi opens about her struggle after succes ..

Huma Qureshi opens about her struggle after success of Gangs of Wasseypur

1 hour ago
 Fitch upgrades Pakistan to 'CCC', Dar congratulate ..

Fitch upgrades Pakistan to 'CCC', Dar congratulates Nation

23 minutes ago
 Utah University organizes workshop at NUST for dep ..

Utah University organizes workshop at NUST for department chairs of Pak varsitie ..

23 minutes ago
 5,000 new healthcare Jobs for UAE Nationals

5,000 new healthcare Jobs for UAE Nationals

2 hours ago

More Stories From World