Trudeau Says Canada to 'Stand Very Strongly' Against Use of Cluster Ammunition

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th July, 2023) Canada will remain committed to banning the use of cluster ammunition and will "stand very strongly" against its use, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said on Monday.

Last week, the US unveiled a new military assistance package for Ukraine that includes cluster munitions. The weapons are banned by the Convention on Cluster Munitions, which has been ratified by 123 countries, excluding the US and Ukraine.

"Canada was one of the countries that led on the banning of cluster munitions around the world, and we will continue to stand very strongly that they should not be used," Trudeau said during a joint press conference with his Latvian counterpart, Krisjanis Karins

Trudeau continued by saying that Canada fully understands the need for ammunition for the Ukrainian military to fight back against Russia's special military operation and noted that NATO member states are working "very hard" on delivering said military assistance to Kiev.

Canada's stance on the issue is related to the country's adherence to the 2010 Convention on Cluster Munitions which prohibits the production, use, transfer, and stockpiling of cluster munitions. Ottawa became a signatory party to the treaty in 2015.

Several NATO states and other partners including Canada, Germany, the United Kingdom, Spain, and New Zealand have rejected the use and deliveries of cluster munitions to Ukraine after Washington announced his intention to do so.