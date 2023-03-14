Trudeau Says Canada to Support $219Mln Modernization of a Michelin Facility in Nova Scotia

UrduPoint.com

Muhammad Irfan Published March 14, 2023 | 10:07 PM

Canada will financially support a C$300 million project to modernize its facilities located in the Province of Nova Scotia with up to $44.3 million from the country's Strategic Innovation Fund, the Prime Minister's Office said on Tuesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th March, 2023) Canada will financially support a C$300 million project to modernize its facilities located in the Province of Nova Scotia with up to $44.3 million from the country's Strategic Innovation Fund, the Prime Minister's Office said on Tuesday.

"Today, the Prime Minister, Justin Trudeau, and the Premier of Nova Scotia, Tim Houston, announced that their governments are working closely with tire manufacturer Michelin to help support a $300 million project to modernize their Nova Scotia facilities to use technological innovation to manufacture more efficient tires, including tires for electric vehicles, and cut emissions from operations in the process through electrification," PMO statement reads.

Accordingly, the Federal government would be providing Michelin with up to C$44.3 million sourced in the country's Strategic Innovation Fund as soon as the agreement is signed, the statement continued.

In addition to the federal funds, Michelin would also receive up to C$61.3 million over a period of five years, from the government of Nova Scotia, the statement said.

The new investments and modernization of the facility are expected to generate about 3,600 new jobs across the province, the statement added, in the towns of Bridgewater, Pictou and Waterville.

Michelin has been established in Nova Scotia since 1971, where it operates three tire manufacturing facilities.

