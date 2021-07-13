Trudeau Says Canada to Support Cubans' Desire for Greater Peace, Stability, Voice

(@FahadShabbir)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th July, 2021) Canada will support the Cuban people's desire for greater peace, stability and input into the island nation's affairs, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said on Tuesday.

Thousands of Cubans took to the streets on Sunday demanding free elections and the resolution of social issues.

According to local media, protests and gatherings took place in eight Cuban cities, including Havana. In response, government and Communist Party supporters held their own marches.

"We will continue to be there to support Cubans in their desire for greater peace, greater stability and greater voice in how things are going," Trudeau said during a press briefing.

Trudeau noted that Canada has always supported Cubans' ambition for freedom and human rights in the island nation.