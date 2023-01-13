(@FahadShabbir)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th January, 2023) Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said the Federal government will help a Native American tribe investigate the discovery of a child's remains near a former Indian residential school in Saskatchewan.

"I'd like to acknowledge Star Blanket Cree Nation and the difficult news today related to potential unmarked graves near the former Lebret Indian residential school in Saskatchewan," Trudeau said during a press conference on Thursday. "This work is only just beginning. Of course the federal government will be there to support you every step of the way.

"

Earlier on Thursday, Canadian media reported that a fragment of a child's jaw bone - estimated to be 125-years-old - was found at the site of the former Lebret Indian Industrial School, which opened in 1884 and closed in 1998.

Star Blanket Nation said they ran tests of the grounds at the school that suggested it is possible there may be more unmarked graves on the site.

The tribe used ground penetrating radar to identify possible grave sites, but it has to run tests of any items it finds in the soil before it can conclude that an unmarked grave has been discovered, the report said.