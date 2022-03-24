Trudeau Says Canada Will Supply Ukraine With More Lethal Aid in Coming 'Days and Weeks'

Canada will provide further tranches of lethal aid to Ukraine in the coming days and weeks, as Ottawa seeks to prop up Kiev in the conflict with Russia, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said on Thursday

TORONTO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th March, 2022)

"We will be sending more lethal equipment to Ukraine in the coming days and weeks," Trudeau told a news conference following an emergency NATO leaders' summit in Brussels.