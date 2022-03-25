UrduPoint.com

Trudeau Says Canada Will Supply Ukraine With More Lethal Aid In Coming 'Days And Weeks'

Faizan Hashmi Published March 25, 2022 | 12:20 AM

TORONTO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th March, 2022) Canada will provide further tranches of lethal aid to Ukraine in the coming days and weeks, as Ottawa seeks to prop up Kiev in the conflict with Russia, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said on Thursday.

"We will be sending more lethal equipment to Ukraine in the coming days and weeks," Trudeau told a news conference following an emergency NATO leaders' summit in Brussels.

The prime minister made the promise despite admission from his defense minister that Ottawa has "exhausted" the Canadian military's inventory it can provide to Ukraine and that existing "capacity issues" need to be addressed in order to ensure the capability of the Canadian Armed Forces.

Canada has previously approved three lethal aid packages to Ukraine, 4,500 M72 rocket launchers and up to 7,500 hand grenades.

Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine on February 24 in response to calls from the Donetsk and Luhansk people's republics (DPR and LPR) for protection against intensifying attacks by Ukrainian troops. The Russian Defense Ministry said the special operation, which targets Ukrainian military infrastructure, aims to "demilitarize and denazify" Ukraine. Moscow has said it has no plans to occupy Ukraine. Western nations have imposed numerous sanctions on Russia.

