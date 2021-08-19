UrduPoint.com

Trudeau Says Canada Working With Haitian Government, Diaspora to Provide Aid

The Canadian government is working with the Haitian government and diaspora to help assist the country after it was hit with a magnitude 7.2 earthquake over the weekend, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said on Wednesday

"We're working very closely with officials on the ground, with our partners in the Haitian diaspora and also in the Haitian government to respond to their needs. From the moment that this terrible earthquake hit in Haiti, we were all reminded of the horrific scenes from ten years ago, and we know that the Haitian people can count on Canada to be there," Trudeau said during an event in British Columbia.

Earlier on Wednesday, the Haitian Directorate for Civil Protection said the death toll from the earthquake has increased to nearly 2,000 people. Haiti declared a three-day national mourning for the victims on Monday.

The US government dispatched on Tuesday military teams, including eight helicopters, to Haiti to assist with recovery and rescue efforts. In addition, the European Union has pledged $3.5 million in humanitarian assistance to Haiti.

