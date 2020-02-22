(@ChaudhryMAli88)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd February, 2020) Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said Friday that protesters must immediately stop blocking the nation's transportation system in their dispute with government over a gas pipeline project.

"Blockades must come down," Trudeau said repeatedly during his news conference.

Activists have for the last two weeks blockaded transportation corridors in Canada in solidarity with a group of indigenous tribal leaders protesting against the construction of the Coastal GasLink pipeline on their land.

The protests have crippled Canada's rail network, with the Canadian National Railway and the country's national passenger rail company, VIA Rail, collectively cancelling hundreds of trains and laying off almost 1,500 people.

Trudeau emphasized his cabinet's readiness to engage in dialogue.

"Every attempt of dialogue has been made, but discussions have not been productive," he said. "We cannot have dialogue when only one party is coming to the table."

Trudeau declined to say whether police would use force to dismantle blockades. "We believe in a peaceful resolution. No orders of enforcement actions," he added. "We continue to be hopeful that indigenous leaders will find a way to bring down these barricades peacefully."

The protests began on February 6 in response to an operation by the Royal Canadian Mounted Police to enforce a court order against those interfering with the Coastal GasLink pipeline project, which is being built on ancestral Wet'suwet'en territory.