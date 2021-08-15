UrduPoint.com

Trudeau Says Canadian Diplomatic Personnel Evacuated From Kabul

Sun 15th August 2021 | 09:50 PM

Trudeau Says Canadian Diplomatic Personnel Evacuated From Kabul

TORONTO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th August, 2021) Canadian diplomatic staff in Kabul have been evacuated ahead of the Taliban terror group's (banned in Russia) final push to claim control of the Afghan capital, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said on Sunday.

On Sunday, the Taliban entered Kabul to negotiate the transfer of power with the government of President Ashraf Ghani, who eventually stepped down and left the country.

"I've been briefed by officials, earlier this morning, to get the latest developments on the ground... as of this morning, Canadian diplomatic personnel are on their way back to Canada," Trudeau said during a press briefing, in which he announced that the country would go to the polls on September 20.

The Prime Minister said he remains in close contact with Washington, adding that Ottawa is working to get out as many Afghan interpreters as soon as possible.

However, Canadian outlets report that as many as 100 Afghan nationals staffed at the Canadian embassy in Kabul were not given clearance to depart on the country's last emergency evacuation flight out of the country.

