Trudeau Says Canadian Government Continues to Monitor Saskatchewan Stabbing Spree

Canadian federal authorities continue to monitor the fatal stabbing spree that occurred in the province of Saskatchewan over the weekend, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said on Tuesday

At least ten people were killed and over a dozen others were injured in multiple stabbing attacks that occurred in Saskatchewan on Sunday, according to Canadian authorities.

"I want to say that we're still monitoring the situation in Saskatchewan," Trudeau said during a press conference. "It's important that everyone continue to follow the instructions from local authorities.

"

Trudeau added that the Canadian federal government is working closely with authorities in Saskatchewan province and other community leadership to resolve the matter as quickly as possible.

The stabbings were committed by two male suspects; Damien Sanderson, 31, and Myles Sanderson, 30, who are both brothers.

Myles Sanderson remains at large, and Damien Sanderson was founded dead on Monday with fatal wounds that do not appear to be self-inflected, Canadian authorities said.