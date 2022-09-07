UrduPoint.com

Trudeau Says Canadian Government Continues To Monitor Saskatchewan Stabbing Spree

Muhammad Irfan Published September 07, 2022 | 12:33 AM

Trudeau Says Canadian Government Continues to Monitor Saskatchewan Stabbing Spree

Canadian federal authorities continue to monitor the fatal stabbing spree that occurred in the province of Saskatchewan over the weekend, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said on Tuesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th September, 2022) Canadian Federal authorities continue to monitor the fatal stabbing spree that occurred in the province of Saskatchewan over the weekend, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said on Tuesday.

At least ten people were killed and over a dozen others were injured in multiple stabbing attacks that occurred in Saskatchewan on Sunday, according to Canadian authorities.

"I want to say that we're still monitoring the situation in Saskatchewan," Trudeau said during a press conference. "It's important that everyone continue to follow the instructions from local authorities.

"

Trudeau added that the Canadian federal government is working closely with authorities in Saskatchewan province and other community leadership to resolve the matter as quickly as possible.

The stabbings were committed by two male suspects; Damien Sanderson, 31, and Myles Sanderson, 30, who are both brothers.

Myles Sanderson remains at large, and Damien Sanderson was founded dead on Monday with fatal wounds that do not appear to be self-inflected, Canadian authorities said.

Related Topics

Injured Dead Prime Minister Male Justin Trudeau Sunday From Government

Recent Stories

US Deputy Treasury Secretary Says India Considerin ..

US Deputy Treasury Secretary Says India Considering Joining Price Cap on Russian ..

10 minutes ago
 Guterres 'Gravely Concerned' About Reports of Shel ..

Guterres 'Gravely Concerned' About Reports of Shelling at Zaporizhzhia NPP

6 minutes ago
 Darling of the UK right, Braverman gets govt's tou ..

Darling of the UK right, Braverman gets govt's toughest job

6 minutes ago
 UN Chief Calls for Demilitarizing ZNPP With Russia ..

UN Chief Calls for Demilitarizing ZNPP With Russia Withdrawing, Ukraine Not Movi ..

7 minutes ago
 Mitsotakis Tells French Foreign Minister About 'Es ..

Mitsotakis Tells French Foreign Minister About 'Escalation of Turkish Aggression ..

7 minutes ago
 UN Chief Says Hopes IAEA Team Will Work at ZNPP Wi ..

UN Chief Says Hopes IAEA Team Will Work at ZNPP Without Hindrance, Contribute to ..

7 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.