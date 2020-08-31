UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Trudeau Says Canadians Can Have 'Full Confidence' In Safety Of Approved COVID-19 Vaccine

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Mon 31st August 2020 | 11:00 PM

Trudeau Says Canadians Can Have 'Full Confidence' In Safety of Approved COVID-19 Vaccine

TORONTO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st August, 2020) Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said on Monday that Canadians can be fully confident in the safety of the novel coronavirus vaccines approved by his government.

"We will do the necessary work, so that if Canada moves forward on a vaccine and on a vaccination program, Canadians can have full confidence in their own safety," Trudeau told reporters.

Polls suggest that Canadians are concerned about the safety of a potential vaccine - an Angus Reid Institute study unveiled earlier this month revealed that 61 percent of Canadians are concerned about side-effects - and most plan on taking a wait-and-see approach before getting immunized.

Health Minister Patty Hajdu addressed during a separate briefing concerns about mandatory vaccination saying that any vaccine would not be mandatory but that she and other health officials are going to do their best to convince Canadians of the benefits of immunization.

Earlier this month, Minister of Innovation, Science and Industry Navdeep Bains did not rule out the possibility of mandatory vaccination, saying the Canadian government will work with Hajdu and other public health officials before making any determinations.

Hajdu also urged Canadians to consult reputable sources of information when making decisions to avoid exposure to purposefully disseminated misinformation.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Canada Justin Trudeau Government Industry Best Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Mohamed bin Zayed, Prime Minister of Greece discus ..

19 minutes ago

Health Ministry conducts 82,763 additional COVID-1 ..

19 minutes ago

‘Peace be upon you’: Israel’s national secur ..

49 minutes ago

Judge at MH17 Hearing Rules That Compensation Clai ..

13 minutes ago

Russian Shipyard Postpones Handing Over Gremyashch ..

13 minutes ago

Arctic Fires Drive CO2 Emissions Beyond 2019 Level ..

13 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.