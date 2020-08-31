Trudeau Says Canadians Can Have 'Full Confidence' In Safety of Approved COVID-19 Vaccine

TORONTO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st August, 2020) Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said on Monday that Canadians can be fully confident in the safety of the novel coronavirus vaccines approved by his government.

"We will do the necessary work, so that if Canada moves forward on a vaccine and on a vaccination program, Canadians can have full confidence in their own safety," Trudeau told reporters.

Polls suggest that Canadians are concerned about the safety of a potential vaccine - an Angus Reid Institute study unveiled earlier this month revealed that 61 percent of Canadians are concerned about side-effects - and most plan on taking a wait-and-see approach before getting immunized.

Health Minister Patty Hajdu addressed during a separate briefing concerns about mandatory vaccination saying that any vaccine would not be mandatory but that she and other health officials are going to do their best to convince Canadians of the benefits of immunization.

Earlier this month, Minister of Innovation, Science and Industry Navdeep Bains did not rule out the possibility of mandatory vaccination, saying the Canadian government will work with Hajdu and other public health officials before making any determinations.

Hajdu also urged Canadians to consult reputable sources of information when making decisions to avoid exposure to purposefully disseminated misinformation.