Trudeau Says Canadians 'Devastated' by News of Bus Ramming into Laval Daycare Center

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th February, 2023) Canadians are devastated by the news of a bus ramming into a daycare center in the city of Laval, Quebec, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said on Wednesday.

"I want to start by saying how devastated we all are about the news out of Laval where a bus crashed into a daycare," Trudeau said during a press conference. "Obviously, we're all hoping and praying that the kids are alright or that they pull through and get well soon. I can't imagine what the families are going through.

Trudeau noted that first responders and the local authorities are very active at the moment, but emphasized the Federal government would be there if requested.

On Wednesday morning, a Laval public transportation bus crashed into the Sainte-Rose Daycare.

Media reported that two persons have died and five have been wounded as a result of the incident, while another eight are in critical condition.

Laval police said they have arrested the bus driver, who is suspected to have crashed the bus deliberately.