Trudeau Says Canadians Sending Liberals Back To Work With Clear Mandate

Tue 21st September 2021 | 10:50 AM

TORONTO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st September, 2021) Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said on Tuesday that the country is sending his Liberal Party, projected to win the snap elections, back to work with a clear mandate to get Canada to "brighter days ahead", also stressing that he does not see any division.

With over 66% of polls counted, the ruling Liberal Party is leading in 156 out of 338 Federal districts and is expected to form a minority government.

"You are sending us back to work with a clear mandate to get Canada through this pandemic and to the brighter days ahead," Trudeau told supporters at the party's election night headquarters in Montreal.

"Millions of Canadians have chosen a progressive plan ... Some have talked about division, but that's not what I see, that's not what I've seen these past weeks across the country," the prime minister continued.

