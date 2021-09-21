Trudeau Says Canadians Sending Liberals Back to Work With Clear Mandate

(@FahadShabbir)

TORONTO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st September, 2021) Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said on Tuesday that the country is sending his Liberal Party, projected to win the snap elections, back to work with a clear mandate to get Canada to "brighter days ahead", also stressing that he does not see any division.

With over 66% of polls counted, the ruling Liberal Party is leading in 156 out of 338 Federal districts and is expected to form a minority government.

"You are sending us back to work with a clear mandate to get Canada through this pandemic and to the brighter days ahead," Trudeau told supporters at the party's election night headquarters in Montreal.

"Millions of Canadians have chosen a progressive plan ... Some have talked about division, but that's not what I see, that's not what I've seen these past weeks across the country," the prime minister continued.