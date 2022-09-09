UrduPoint.com

Trudeau Says Canadians Will Remember Queen Elizabeth's Compassion, Wisdom

Sumaira FH Published September 09, 2022 | 01:00 AM

Trudeau Says Canadians Will Remember Queen Elizabeth's Compassion, Wisdom

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th September, 2022) Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said on Thursday that Canadians will always remember the compassion and wisdom of late Queen Elizabeth II, who died earlier in the day at the age of 96.

"It was with the heaviest of hearts that we learned of the passing of Canada's longest-reigning Sovereign, Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II," Trudeau said in a statement. "Canadians will always remember and cherish Her Majesty's wisdom, compassion, and warmth. Our thoughts are with the members of the Royal Family during this most difficult time.

"

Trudeau noted that most Canadians have known no other sovereign than Queen Elizabeth II who visited Canada 23 times with Royal Tours over her 70 years of reigning the Commonwealth, the statement said.

The prime minister added that in the coming days Canadians will be mourning the death of their sovereign with a national day of mourning in the end when a commemorative service will be held.

Queen Elizabeth II passed away at the age of 96 earlier in the day at Balmoral castle in Scotland making her eldest son, Charles, the new king of the United Kingdom.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Canada Died Tours United Kingdom Justin Trudeau Family

Recent Stories

Foreign Ministers of Iran, China Discuss Bilateral ..

Foreign Ministers of Iran, China Discuss Bilateral Cooperation, Nuclear Deal - M ..

25 minutes ago
 UK PM mourns 'second Elizabethan age' after queen' ..

UK PM mourns 'second Elizabethan age' after queen's death

26 minutes ago
 President Dr Alvi condoles demise of Queen Elizabe ..

President Dr Alvi condoles demise of Queen Elizabeth

26 minutes ago
 UN Security Council Begins Meeting With Moment of ..

UN Security Council Begins Meeting With Moment of Silence for Queen Elizabeth II

26 minutes ago
 Washingtonians Bringing Flowers to UK Embassy to H ..

Washingtonians Bringing Flowers to UK Embassy to Honor Queen Elizabeth II

26 minutes ago
 Former US President Trump Says Queen Elizabeth II ..

Former US President Trump Says Queen Elizabeth II Left Legacy of Peace, Prosperi ..

29 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.