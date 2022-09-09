WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th September, 2022) Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said on Thursday that Canadians will always remember the compassion and wisdom of late Queen Elizabeth II, who died earlier in the day at the age of 96.

"It was with the heaviest of hearts that we learned of the passing of Canada's longest-reigning Sovereign, Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II," Trudeau said in a statement. "Canadians will always remember and cherish Her Majesty's wisdom, compassion, and warmth. Our thoughts are with the members of the Royal Family during this most difficult time.

"

Trudeau noted that most Canadians have known no other sovereign than Queen Elizabeth II who visited Canada 23 times with Royal Tours over her 70 years of reigning the Commonwealth, the statement said.

The prime minister added that in the coming days Canadians will be mourning the death of their sovereign with a national day of mourning in the end when a commemorative service will be held.

Queen Elizabeth II passed away at the age of 96 earlier in the day at Balmoral castle in Scotland making her eldest son, Charles, the new king of the United Kingdom.