Trudeau Says 'Confident' World Will Stay On Track To Limit Warming To 1.5 Degrees Celsius

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Wed 03rd November 2021 | 12:20 AM

Trudeau Says 'Confident' World Will Stay on Track to Limit Warming to 1.5 Degrees Celsius

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd November, 2021) Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on Tuesday said he is confident the global community will be able to reach the Paris Agreement's goal to limit global warming to 1.5 degrees Celsius.

"I am confident we're going to be able to stay on that track to 1.5 because I am confident we are going to continue to keep pushing ourselves and each other to be more and more ambitious," Trudeau said at the UN Climate Change Conference (COP26).

Trudeau said the ongoing efforts to push on the development of green technologies, clean economy and support for the developing nations to reduce emissions will allow the world to avoid the worst impacts of climate change.

The goal to limit the rise in the mean global temperature to 1.5 degrees Celsius, compared to pre-industrial levels, is set out in the Paris Agreement on climate change, adopted by 196 parties during the UN Climate Change Conference in France in 2015.

