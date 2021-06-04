Trudeau Says Deeply Disappointed in Catholic Church Withholding Residential School Records

TORONTO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th June, 2021) Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said on Friday that the failure of the Catholic Church to make available records on residential schools it ran across Canada has left him "deeply disappointed."

"[A]s a Catholic, I am deeply disappointed by the position that this Catholic Church has taken now and over the past many years. When I went to the Vatican a number of years ago, I directly asked His Holiness Pope Francis to move forward on apologizing, on asking for forgiveness, on restitution, on making these records available, and we're still seeing resistance from the Church," Trudeau said during a press conference.

The news comes after the remains of 215 indigenous children were found outside a former residential school in Kamloops, British Columbia, that was run by the Catholic Church from the late 19th century to the late 1960s.

Canada's Truth and Reconciliation Commission determined in a 2015 report that aboriginal children were subjected to abuse, malnutrition and rape at the schools and at least 4,000 died.

The state-sanctioned, church-administered residential school system was designed to culturally assimilate aboriginal kids into Canadian society, resulting in approximately 150,000 aboriginal children being forcibly placed into the schools between 1883 and 1998.