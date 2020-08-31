Trudeau Says Disappointed by Vandalism During Social Justice Protests

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on Monday said he is disappointed by the acts of vandalism during social justice protests in Montreal over the weekend

TORONTO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st August, 2020) Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on Monday said he is disappointed by the acts of vandalism during social justice protests in Montreal over the weekend.

Over the weekend, activists protesting social and racial inequality toppled the statue of Sir John A.

Macdonald, who served as Canada's first Prime Minister, in Montreal's Place du Canada.

"I was deeply disappointed by the vandalism that took place over the weekend," Trudeau told reporters.

Trudeau said that while he acknowledges the presence of systemic racism, Canada is a law-based society and that acts of vandalism are counterproductive.