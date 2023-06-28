Open Menu

Trudeau Says Disappointed In Meta's Decision To Walk Away From Constructive Engagement

Muhammad Irfan Published June 28, 2023 | 10:10 PM

Trudeau Says Disappointed in Meta's Decision to Walk Away From Constructive Engagement

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th June, 2023) The decision by Meta (banned in Russia as an extremist organization) to walk away from constructive talks with the Canadian government is disappointing but Ottawa is ready to discuss ways to ensure Canadians can function online freely and openly, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said on Wednesday.

"Their decision to walk away rather than engage constructively is disappointing but we are very much there to continue, and to have conversations with them about how to make sure we're both supporting journalists and ensuring that Canadians can continue to function online in free and open ways," Trudeau said during a press conference.

The prime minister said Meta's refusal to accept responsibility toward democracy was "extremely disappointing" as the company refuses to pay its "fair share" so that Canadians can access local, independent and rigorous journalistic content.

Trudeau also said that conversations with Google are ongoing, noting the importance of allowing Canadians access to content while also ensuring that the rigorous journalistic standards necessary for Canada's democracy to function are protected.

On June 22, Bill C-18 - the Online News Act - received royal ascent. The measure seeks to compensate Canadian media news organizations for using their content on social media, most notably on Google and Facebook.

Both companies rejected the legislation and threatened to block access to content from news outlets in Canada, including news publishers and broadcasters, by individuals who use the social media platforms there in order to comply with the legislation.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Google Russia Canada Democracy Social Media Facebook Threatened Company Ottawa Justin Trudeau June Media From Government Share

Recent Stories

Iran Exported 120Mln Tonnes of Petrochemicals Wort ..

Iran Exported 120Mln Tonnes of Petrochemicals Worth $61Bln Over 5 Years - Report ..

28 minutes ago
 Russia's GDP Up by 0.6% in Annual Terms in January ..

Russia's GDP Up by 0.6% in Annual Terms in January-May - Economic Development Mi ..

28 minutes ago
 Poland Strengthening Border With Belarus Due to Wa ..

Poland Strengthening Border With Belarus Due to Wagner PMC Presence- Deputy Prim ..

28 minutes ago
 US Has No Interest in Holding China's Development ..

US Has No Interest in Holding China's Development Back - Blinken

31 minutes ago
 Control room set up in DC Office Khuzdar in view o ..

Control room set up in DC Office Khuzdar in view of monsoon rain

31 minutes ago
 Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Abdul Quddus Bizenj ..

Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Abdul Quddus Bizenjo urges to include needy, poor ..

32 minutes ago
Eid Tourists Complaint cell established for touris ..

Eid Tourists Complaint cell established for tourists coming to Dir Lower

32 minutes ago
 Traffic Police announced traffic plan in Dir Lower ..

Traffic Police announced traffic plan in Dir Lower

32 minutes ago
 Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif stresses up ..

Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif stresses upon special care for flood hit ..

32 minutes ago
 47 commercial vehicles impounded for overcharging

47 commercial vehicles impounded for overcharging

32 minutes ago
 Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Abdul Quddus Bizenj ..

Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Abdul Quddus Bizenjo directs commissioners to mai ..

57 minutes ago
 Blockade of Taiwan Strait by 'Either Side' Can Lea ..

Blockade of Taiwan Strait by 'Either Side' Can Lead to Global Economic Crisis - ..

57 minutes ago

More Stories From World