WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th June, 2023) The decision by Meta (banned in Russia as an extremist organization) to walk away from constructive talks with the Canadian government is disappointing but Ottawa is ready to discuss ways to ensure Canadians can function online freely and openly, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said on Wednesday.

"Their decision to walk away rather than engage constructively is disappointing but we are very much there to continue, and to have conversations with them about how to make sure we're both supporting journalists and ensuring that Canadians can continue to function online in free and open ways," Trudeau said during a press conference.

The prime minister said Meta's refusal to accept responsibility toward democracy was "extremely disappointing" as the company refuses to pay its "fair share" so that Canadians can access local, independent and rigorous journalistic content.

Trudeau also said that conversations with Google are ongoing, noting the importance of allowing Canadians access to content while also ensuring that the rigorous journalistic standards necessary for Canada's democracy to function are protected.

On June 22, Bill C-18 - the Online News Act - received royal ascent. The measure seeks to compensate Canadian media news organizations for using their content on social media, most notably on Google and Facebook.

Both companies rejected the legislation and threatened to block access to content from news outlets in Canada, including news publishers and broadcasters, by individuals who use the social media platforms there in order to comply with the legislation.