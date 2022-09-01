Trudeau Says Discussed Ukraine Assistance With Former US President Clinton, Got Insight

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st September, 2022) Former US President Bill Clinton spoke with Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau about the need for assistance in Ukraine and shared insights as a former world leader, Trudeau said on Wednesday.

"Yesterday, President Bill Clinton and I spoke about the importance of strengthening democracy, making sure Ukraine has the assistance it needs, supporting people, and growing resilient economies. Thanks for the discussion, Mr. President, and for sharing your insights," Trudeau said via social media.

The meeting came on the same day as the passing of former Soviet leader Mikhail Gorbachev, who Trudeau praised as "immensely consequential" during his 91-year life.

The late Soviet leader was known for openness and engaging in dialogue with foreign leaders, including then-political adversaries Ronald Reagan and George H.W. Bush, alongside whom he engaged in nuclear arms discussions and oversaw the collapse of the Soviet Union.