UrduPoint.com

Trudeau Says Discussed Ukraine Assistance With Former US President Clinton, Got Insight

Muhammad Irfan Published September 01, 2022 | 01:40 AM

Trudeau Says Discussed Ukraine Assistance With Former US President Clinton, Got Insight

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st September, 2022) Former US President Bill Clinton spoke with Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau about the need for assistance in Ukraine and shared insights as a former world leader, Trudeau said on Wednesday.

"Yesterday, President Bill Clinton and I spoke about the importance of strengthening democracy, making sure Ukraine has the assistance it needs, supporting people, and growing resilient economies. Thanks for the discussion, Mr. President, and for sharing your insights," Trudeau said via social media.

The meeting came on the same day as the passing of former Soviet leader Mikhail Gorbachev, who Trudeau praised as "immensely consequential" during his 91-year life.

The late Soviet leader was known for openness and engaging in dialogue with foreign leaders, including then-political adversaries Ronald Reagan and George H.W. Bush, alongside whom he engaged in nuclear arms discussions and oversaw the collapse of the Soviet Union.

Related Topics

Prime Minister World Ukraine Democracy Social Media Nuclear George Same Justin Trudeau

Recent Stories

IGP pays tribute to martyred constable Arslan Ejaz ..

IGP pays tribute to martyred constable Arslan Ejaz

1 hour ago
 White House Has Nothing to Preview Regarding Level ..

White House Has Nothing to Preview Regarding Level of US Presentation at Gorbach ..

1 hour ago
 Monkeypox Cases Worldwide Exceed 50,000, Death Tol ..

Monkeypox Cases Worldwide Exceed 50,000, Death Toll Reaches 16 - WHO

1 hour ago
 Syrian Air Defense Forces Repulse Israeli Air Forc ..

Syrian Air Defense Forces Repulse Israeli Air Force Missile Attack Over Damascus ..

1 hour ago
 Belgium May Allow Citizens to Postpone Mortgage Pa ..

Belgium May Allow Citizens to Postpone Mortgage Payments Amid Energy Price Surge ..

1 hour ago
 Sir Syed University of Engineering & Technology re ..

Sir Syed University of Engineering & Technology receives best Engineering Univer ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.