Trudeau Says Frustrated by Slow Coronavirus Vaccine Rollout in Canada

TORONTO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th January, 2021) Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said on Tuesday that he is frustrated like other Canadians by the slow rollout of the coronavirus vaccine in Canada.

The latest data shows the Canadian authorities are increasingly falling behind the vaccination regimes of other nations with only 0.32 percent of the population having been immunized against the coronavirus to date.

"I think all Canadians, including me, are frustrated to see vaccines in freezers and not in people's arms," Trudeau said during a press briefing.

Government data shows that 35 percent of vaccines procured to date have been administered, with provinces like Nova Scotia and Newfoundland and Labrador utilizing less than 30 percent of available vaccine doses.

Speaking to reporters later in the day, Canada's vaccine distribution czar Maj. Gen. Dany Fortin shot down the suggestion that vaccine manufacturers would repurpose vaccine distribution to other nations considering Canada's slow rollout.

Trudeau noted that Canada is on track to receive its millionth dose of the coronavirus vaccine later this month.