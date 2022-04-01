UrduPoint.com

Trudeau Says G20 Leaders In Discussion That Russia Can't Be Constructive Partner In Group

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 01, 2022 | 12:20 AM

Trudeau Says G20 Leaders in Discussion That Russia Can't Be Constructive Partner in Group

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st April, 2022) Russia cannot be viewed as a constructive partner of the G20 group at the moment, and Canada is discussing the matter with other member nations, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said on Thursday.

"Russia right now with its illegal invasion of Ukraine upended economic growth for everyone around the world, and can't possibly be a constructive partner in how we manage in part the crisis created by Russia's illegal invasion of Ukraine," Trudeau said. "So this is obviously a reflection we are having as G20 leaders, lots of conversations going on."

"It can't be business as usual to have Vladimir Putin just sitting around the table pretending that everything's okay.

Because it's not okay and it's his fault," Trudeau argued.

Earlier in the month, US President Joe Biden said that Russia should be removed from the G20 group and that the matter was discussed during the latest NATO meeting. He also proposed allowing Ukraine to participate in G20 meetings.

Later, the United States said it will have talks with G20 partners and 2022 summit host Indonesia about Russia's expulsion.

Reacting to the US calls, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said the G20 format is important, but if Russia is excluded from the group, "nothing fatal" will happen.

Related Topics

NATO Prime Minister World Business Ukraine Russia Canada Vladimir Putin Indonesia United States Justin Trudeau From

Recent Stories

PML-N leaders have nothing to do with honour : Cha ..

PML-N leaders have nothing to do with honour : Chaudhry Fawad Hussain

39 minutes ago
 No interference to be accepted from outside in cou ..

No interference to be accepted from outside in country: Murad Saeed

39 minutes ago
 France Seizes 2 Helicopters Belonging to Russian B ..

France Seizes 2 Helicopters Belonging to Russian Businessman Usmanov - Reports

39 minutes ago
 Spain, Portugal to Cap Gas Prices at $33 per MWh - ..

Spain, Portugal to Cap Gas Prices at $33 per MWh - Spanish Minister

39 minutes ago
 Christie's Bans Sales of Luxury Goods to Clients i ..

Christie's Bans Sales of Luxury Goods to Clients in Russia, Belarus - Source

39 minutes ago
 LDA 3rd governing body meeting held

LDA 3rd governing body meeting held

42 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.