WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st April, 2022) Russia cannot be viewed as a constructive partner of the G20 group at the moment, and Canada is discussing the matter with other member nations, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said on Thursday.

"Russia right now with its illegal invasion of Ukraine upended economic growth for everyone around the world, and can't possibly be a constructive partner in how we manage in part the crisis created by Russia's illegal invasion of Ukraine," Trudeau said. "So this is obviously a reflection we are having as G20 leaders, lots of conversations going on."

"It can't be business as usual to have Vladimir Putin just sitting around the table pretending that everything's okay.

Because it's not okay and it's his fault," Trudeau argued.

Earlier in the month, US President Joe Biden said that Russia should be removed from the G20 group and that the matter was discussed during the latest NATO meeting. He also proposed allowing Ukraine to participate in G20 meetings.

Later, the United States said it will have talks with G20 partners and 2022 summit host Indonesia about Russia's expulsion.

Reacting to the US calls, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said the G20 format is important, but if Russia is excluded from the group, "nothing fatal" will happen.