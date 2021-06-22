UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Trudeau Says Gradual Reopening Of Canada's Border Matter Of Weeks, Not Months

Muhammad Irfan 37 seconds ago Tue 22nd June 2021 | 11:20 PM

Trudeau Says Gradual Reopening of Canada's Border Matter of Weeks, Not Months

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd June, 2021) Ottawa plans to progressively reopen the Canadian border to international travelers in a matter of weeks rather than months, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said on Tuesday.

"We are looking at continuing our plan for gradual and safe reopening, with hopefully more announcements in the coming weeks," Trudeau said. "We are talking about weeks not months, anymore."

On Monday, Health Minister Patty Hajdu announced that fully vaccinated individuals coming to Canada will no longer be subject to quarantine requirements as of July 5. However, the Canadian government is under increasing scrutiny, including from some US officials in border states, concerning the speed of the "gradual reopening" and its lack of provisions for fully vaccinated Americans.

Trudeau defended his government's cautious approach, saying that while fully vaccinated individuals are protected from COVID-19 but this protection does not extend others, thereby posing a risk to public health in areas where the population is either partially vaccinated or immunization rates are low.

Gradual reopening is the right and responsible path, Trudeau underscored.

Speaking to reporters, Canada's Chief Public Health Officer Dr. Theresa Tam suggested the border reopening is contingent on increased vaccination rates.

"It's much safer for Canadians if the borders reopened at a time when most Canadians have had two doses given the variants of concern," Tam said.

Canadian officials had previously tied relaxed restrictions at the border to having 75 percent of residents partially vaccinated and 20 percent fully vaccinated, however, this threshold has already been met, according to Trudeau and members of his cabinet.

International travelers, including Americans, have been barred from entering Canada since March 2020, and Ottawa recently extended the border restrictions that limit so-called non-essential travel to and from the United States through July 21.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Canada Ottawa United States Justin Trudeau March July Border 2020 From Government Cabinet

Recent Stories

Global immunity crucial to overcoming COVID-19 pan ..

21 minutes ago

India Slams Pakistan Over Human Rights Abuses in R ..

42 minutes ago

Trudeau Says Canada to Further Strengthen Gun Cont ..

42 minutes ago

Venezuela Open for Foreign Monitoring of November ..

42 minutes ago

Swiss Airlines Allows Male Flight Attendants to We ..

42 minutes ago

Moscow melts in historic June heat wave

42 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.