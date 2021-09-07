Trudeau Says Gravel Throwing Incident 'Absolutely Unacceptable,' Slams 'Anti-Vaxxer Mobs'

(@FahadShabbir)

TORONTO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th September, 2021) Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on Tuesday condemned protesters who hurled gravel at him during a campaign stop and tore into those rallying against public health measures.

On Monday, Trudeau was pelted with small stones during a campaign stop in London, Ontario, the latest incident in an increasingly inflammatory national election season.

"It is absolutely unacceptable for people to be throwing things and endangering others at a political rally," Trudeau said during a campaign stop in Montreal, noting that protesters' actions put Liberal Party supporters, journalists and first responders at risk of injury.

The Prime Minister also had harsh words for protesters vocally campaigning against public health measures aimed at combating the novel coronavirus disease, including near-mandatory vaccination and implementation of vaccine passports across the country, which Trudeau supports.

"That's not how we do things in Canada," Trudeau told supporters and members of the press, branding dissenters at his rallies and those impeding work at hospitals around the country "anti-vaxxer mobs.

"

Trudeau has been besieged by vocal, and often rowdy, protesters at many of his campaign stops since the August 15 election call and was forced to cancel an event in Bolton, Ontario last month to avoid a sizable crowd of protesters hurling obscenities directed at the Prime Minister and the governing Liberals.

In recent weeks, protesters have also descended upon hospitals in protest of the existing and proposed public health measures and reportedly accosting healthcare workers.

Monday's incident received condemnation from across the political spectrum, including People's Party of Canada leader Maxime Bernier, who has vocally opposed the measures and has been on the receiving end of an attack himself, having been "egged" last week.

Canadians go to the polls on September 20.