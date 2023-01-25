Trudeau Says Has No Announcement to Make on Leopard Tanks for Ukraine

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said on Wednesday he has no announcement to make regarding deliveries of Leopard 2A6s to Ukraine, but is looking at what more Ottawa can do to help Kiev

"We will continue to be there, to give whatever support we can to Ukraine.

I won't be making an announcement today, but I can tell you we are looking very, very closely at what more we can do to support Ukraine," Trudeau said during a press conference.

The prime minister added he hopes to have more information to share in the coming days.

The announcement comes as Germany said it will send 14 Leopard 2A6 battle tanks to Ukraine, and the United States is expected to provide dozens of Abrams tanks to Kiev. This is aside from tanks pledged by other NATO and European allies.

Canada currently operates 80 Leopard 2A4 and 20 Leopard 2A6 tanks.