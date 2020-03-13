Trudeau Says He Has No Symptoms of Coronavirus After Wife Tested Positive

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th March, 2020) Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said on Friday that he has no symptoms of the new coronavirus (COVID-19) after his wife tested positive for the disease.

"I do not show any symptoms at all," Trudeau told reporters.

Trudeau said his wife is currently under quarantine, while he and his children are separated from her.

"I will continue working very hard from home," Trudeau said.

The World Health Organization declared the spread of the novel coronavirus a pandemic. The total number of confirmed cases worldwide has surpassed 130,000, with a death toll of over 4,900 and recoveries exceeding 68,000.