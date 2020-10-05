UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Trudeau Says He Tested Negative For COVID-19 After Developing A 'Raspy Voice' In September

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 27 seconds ago Mon 05th October 2020 | 11:30 PM

Trudeau Says He Tested Negative for COVID-19 After Developing a 'Raspy Voice' in September

TORONTO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th October, 2020) Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau told reporters on Monday that he tested negative for the novel coronavirus after developing a "raspy voice" in September.

"Earlier in September, I had a bit of a throat tickle, a bit of a raspy throat, so I checked with my doctor and he recommended I get tested. I got tested, it was negative, and I went back to work a few days later when the doctor told me I was cleared to do it" Trudeau said.

The test was not reported at the time and this marks the first time the Prime Minister has publicly acknowledged being tested for the novel coronavirus.

Trudeau said that in accordance with public health advice at the time, he was not tested after his spouse Sophie Gregoire tested positive for the virus in March.

A number of heads of state and government have contracted the novel coronavirus, including Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson and, most recently, US President Donald Trump.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Russia Trump Doctor Justin Trudeau March September Government Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Faces more important for humans than dogs: study

31 minutes ago

Amb Aftab Khokhar presents credentials as Pakistan ..

31 minutes ago

Fears of toxic fuel leak as sea creatures die in R ..

31 minutes ago

Trump Permits Energy Company to Transport More Pet ..

31 minutes ago

&quot;Kheta&quot; interactive advanced platform ma ..

46 minutes ago

Bee’ah hosts weekly series on &#039;Recycled Arc ..

46 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.