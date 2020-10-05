Trudeau Says He Tested Negative for COVID-19 After Developing a 'Raspy Voice' in September

(@FahadShabbir)

TORONTO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th October, 2020) Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau told reporters on Monday that he tested negative for the novel coronavirus after developing a "raspy voice" in September.

"Earlier in September, I had a bit of a throat tickle, a bit of a raspy throat, so I checked with my doctor and he recommended I get tested. I got tested, it was negative, and I went back to work a few days later when the doctor told me I was cleared to do it" Trudeau said.

The test was not reported at the time and this marks the first time the Prime Minister has publicly acknowledged being tested for the novel coronavirus.

Trudeau said that in accordance with public health advice at the time, he was not tested after his spouse Sophie Gregoire tested positive for the virus in March.

A number of heads of state and government have contracted the novel coronavirus, including Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson and, most recently, US President Donald Trump.