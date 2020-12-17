UrduPoint.com
Trudeau Says He Will Not Get Vaccinated In Order Of Priority

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Thu 17th December 2020 | 01:50 AM

Trudeau Says He Will Not Get Vaccinated in Order of Priority

TORONTO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th December, 2020) Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said on Wednesday that he will not receive the coronavirus vaccine in order of priority.

"When there's a time for healthy people in their forties to get their vaccine - when it's our turn - I will be as close to the front of that line as I can get," Trudeau said in an interview with a Federal television morning show.

Trudeau also said he is "super enthusiastic" about being immunized against the novel coronavirus.

On Monday, vaccination against the novel coronavirus started in Canada with a personal support worker receiving the first shot. The federal government, acting on advice of the National Advisory Committee on Immunization (NACI), has determined that vaccination will proceed on a priority basis, with the elderly and healthcare workers slated to receive the vaccine first.

