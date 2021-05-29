Trudeau Says 'Heart Broken' After Remains of 215 Children Found at Residential School Site

TORONTO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th May, 2021) Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau expressed his condolences after the remains of 215 children were found at a residential school site in the province of British Columbia.

The Tk'emlups te Secwepemc First Nation announced on Thursday that a deep scan of the Kamloops Indian Residential School site with ground-penetrating radar confirmed the discovery of the remains.

"The news that remains were found at the former Kamloops residential school breaks my heart - it is a painful reminder of that dark and shameful chapter of our country's history. I am thinking about everyone affected by this distressing news. We are here for you," Trudeau said in a statement via Twitter.

According to the Tk'emlups te Secwepemc First Nation, some of the deceased were as young as three years old.

Canada's residential school system, which placed indigenous children in state-sanctioned boarding schools, where they were to be culturally assimilated, is considered to be among the most heinous parts of the country's history.

Roughly 150,000 aboriginal children were forcibly assimilated through the residential schools from 1883 to 1998 and equated to "cultural genocide," a finalized 2015 Truth and Reconciliation Commission report concluded.

The report discovered that around 3,200 died in the schools, with the greatest number of deaths taking place before 1940. Schools also had a high number of tuberculosis and other health incidences in the late nineteenth and early twentieth centuries, with death rates remaining high until the 1950s.