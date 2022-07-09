UrduPoint.com

Trudeau Says 'Incredibly Shocked' By Assassination Of Japan's Shinzo Abe

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published July 09, 2022 | 12:44 AM

Trudeau Says 'Incredibly Shocked' by Assassination of Japan's Shinzo Abe

Canada's Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on Friday issued a statement expressing condolences to the Japanese people for the tragic death of former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe and said he was "incredibly shocked" very saddened that Abe was assassinated

"I was incredibly shocked and deeply saddened to learn of the assassination of former Prime Minister of Japan, Shinzo Abe. Canada condemns, in the strongest terms, this egregious attack and stands with the people of Japan in this difficult time," Trudeau said in the statement.

Trudeau highlighted the strong relations between Canada and Japan and promised to continue pursuing the two countries' quest for what he termed was an "open" Indo-Pacific region.

Trudeau extended his condolences to the family of the assassinated prime minister on behalf of Canadians and said Abe will be greatly missed.

On Friday morning, Abe was fatally shot by a man while delivering a speech during an election campaign in the City of Nara in western Japan.

The authorities detained Tetsuya Yamagami on the scene on suspicion of attempted murder, according to Japanese media reports. Yamagami had served in Japan's maritime self-defense forces for three years until 2005, the reports said.

