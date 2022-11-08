Trudeau Says Investments in Healthcare Must Deliver Results Across Canada

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said on Monday that investments made in the country's healthcare system must deliver results for Canadians and the federal government is committed to working with the provinces to ease some of the pressures on the system caused by the COVID-19 pandemic

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th November, 2022) Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said on Monday that investments made in the country's healthcare system must deliver results for Canadians and the Federal government is committed to working with the provinces to ease some of the pressures on the system caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

"We need to deliver results for Canadians with our health care systems across the country," Trudeau said. "So yes, we will be there with more money, but we need to make sure that more investments in health care ends up supporting the folks on the front lines, the nurses and doctors delivering that health care to Canadians and ensures that Canadians feel the results of improvements in our healthcare system."

Trudeau made the comments at a ground-breaking event for the pharmaceutical company Moderna's messenger RNA (mRNA) vaccine manufacturing facility in Laval, Quebec.

The prime minister has previously said that past investments in healthcare by the federal and provincial governments have not delivered on the much needed long-term improvements in Canada's healthcare system.

Trudeau reiterated in Monday's remarks the statement by the head of Canadian Medical Association there is no point to putting more money in a broken system.

"We need to improve the results delivered for Canadians. We need to make sure that people can have access to a family doctor and that they have access to mental health services as we're all dealing with challenges left over by the pandemic, to go beyond physical health," Trudeau added.

Moderna's facility in Laval is expected to be completed in 2024 and the company will produce annually up to 100 million mRNA vaccine doses for COVID-19 and other respiratory diseases.