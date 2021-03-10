UrduPoint.com
Trudeau Says Johnson & Johnson Advised Of Challenges In Coronavirus Vaccine Production

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Wed 10th March 2021 | 12:30 AM

Trudeau Says Johnson & Johnson Advised of Challenges in Coronavirus Vaccine Production

TORONTO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th March, 2021) Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said on Tuesday that Johnson & Johnson has informed him the company's subsidiary Janssen Pharmaceuticals faces issues in the production of their coronavirus vaccine.

Earlier on Tuesday, reports emerged that Johnson & Johnson informed the European Union that supply issues would confound its plans to deliver 55 million coronavirus vaccine doses to the bloc in the second quarter of 2021.

"We have heard in many conversations with Johnson & Johnson that there are challenges around production of the Janssen vaccine," Trudeau told reporters.

The Prime Minister added that his government will announce details about delivery schedules as they become available.

Canada's health regulatory agency announced on Friday that it has approved the coronavirus vaccine produced by Janssen. The Canadian government has a deal with Johnson & Johnson to acquire 10 million doses of their vaccine against the deadly disease.

