Trudeau Says Liberals Investigating Candidate Accused of Sexual Misconduct

TORONTO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th September, 2021) Canada's governing Liberal Party is investigating one of its candidates after a report revealed a dropped sexual assault charge against him, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said on Friday.

On Thursday, Kevin Vuong, a Liberal candidate in the Toronto riding of Spadina-Fort York, was asked by the party to suspend his campaign after the Toronto Star reported he was charged with sexual assault in 2019, although the charge was dropped later that year.

"We are looking into it very carefully," Trudeau told reporters during a campaign stop in Windsor, Ontario.

Trudeau said party "always" takes allegations of sexual misconduct seriously.

When asked directly if he would turf Vuong, Trudeau declined to answer.

However, the episode is just the latest episode in which Trudeau and his Liberals have been forced to defend their claims of having zero-tolerance for sexual misconduct.

Trudeau, who has referred to himself as a feminist throughout his six years in office, has faced tough questions about his handling of sexual misconduct scandals and the treatment of women in his gender-neutral Liberal government. During his time as prime minister, Justin Trudeau has had to contend with a sexual harassment scandal in the military and two of his caucus members becoming subject to sexual misconduct allegations.