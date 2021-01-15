UrduPoint.com
Trudeau Says Looks Forward To 'Number Of Years Of Serving Canadians' Amid Election Talk

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 5 minutes ago Fri 15th January 2021 | 01:20 AM

TORONTO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th January, 2021) Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said on Thursday he is looking forward to a number of years of public service amid speculation that an election may be held later in 2021.

"I've still got a lot to do in terms of serving this country, so I'm looking forward to a number of more years of serving Canadians," Trudeau said during the Reuters Next virtual conference.

When asked if he sees Deputy Prime Minister and Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland as his heir apparent, Trudeau declined to speculate on what he said was eventuality "years down the road."

The prime minister's statement follows a cabinet shuffle that has reignited rumors of an election sometime later this year.

The cabinet shuffle was spurred by the revelation that former Minister of Innovation, Science and Industry Navdeep Bains would be retiring from politics after the next election; former Foreign Minister Francois-Philippe Champagne was moved to Bains' file, while ex-Transport Minister Marc Garneau assumed control over the foreign affairs portfolio.

Canada was pushed to the brink of an election twice last fall, after the opposition Conservative and Bloc Quebecois parties objected to Trudeau's economic recovery plan and after a failed Tory push to establish an anti-corruption committee to look into Trudeau's controversial relationship with the WE Charity.

