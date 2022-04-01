Trudeau Says Looks Forward to Pope Francis Delivering Apology in Person in Canada

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said on Friday that he looks forward to Pope Francis coming to Canada to deliver his apology for the Catholic church abuses of Indigenous children

TORONTO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st April, 2022) Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said on Friday that he looks forward to Pope Francis coming to Canada to deliver his apology for the Catholic church abuses of Indigenous children.

"I want to acknowledge Pope Francis's apology for the church's role in the abuses that took place in the residential school system. We look forward to him coming to Canada to deliver that apology in person," Trudeau said while delivering remarks on Canada's infrastructure.

Trudeau believes the apology is a step forward in acknowledging "the truth of our past" but admits that there is still work to be done on this issue.

Earlier on Friday, Pope Francis issued an apology to First Nations, Inuit and Metis delegates at the Vatican.

Children from these Indigenous communities suffered abuses on behalf of the Catholic church in Canada's residential schools. The Pope also promised to visit Canada.

From more mid-1800s until the 1970s, the Canadian government forcefully removed more than 150,000 Indigenous children from their homes and placed them in state-funded mostly Catholic schools. The Children were beaten for speaking their native languages, maltreated because they were considered inferior, sexually assaulted and brutalized while being Christianized. An undetermined number of them died and were buried in graves at residential schools across Canada.