Trudeau Says Macron Victory in French Election 'Good Thing' for Canada, World

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

TORONTO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd April, 2022) Incumbent French President Emmanuel Macron's re-election would be a positive development for Canada and the world, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said.

Macron received 27.84% of the vote in the first round of the French presidential election, enough to see him advance to the run-off against political opponent Marine Le Pen.

"I can tell you, that it would be a good thing for Canada and for the world to be able to continue to work with Emmanuel Macron," Trudeau told reporters on Thursday.

Canada's prime minister touted his experience working with Macron on issues including climate change, among others, in endorsing his bid for re-election.

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez and his Portuguese counterpart Antonio Costa have also called on French citizens to vote for the incumbent president Emmanuel Macron in the second round of the presidential election, according to French newspaper Le Monde.

French citizens head to the polls on April 24 to pick their next president. Macron currently leads Le Pen by some 6 percent, according to the latest polls.