Trudeau Says Military May Play Role in COVID-19 Vaccine Distribution

TORONTO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th November, 2020) The Canadian Armed Forces (CAF) may play a role in COVID-19 vaccine distribution, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau told reporters on Tuesday.

"Getting [potential] vaccines from an airport tarmac or a port to Canadians right across the country is a significant logistical challenge... that will involve multiple government agencies, possibly private contractors, [and] may well involve the Canadian Armed Forces," Trudeau said.

To date, the Canadian government has signed preliminary contracts with at least a dozen biotechnology companies to procure their COVID-19 vaccine, should it proceed to the production phase, despite fears among experts that such a strategy will leave Canada lagging behind countries, which either have domestic candidates or more tangible deals in place.

The vaccine will be distributed in a prioritized order, with vulnerable populations receiving the vaccine first, Trudeau said. Deputy Chief Public Health Officer Dr. Howard Njoo added that his agency hopes to be able to provide the entire population with a COVID-19 vaccine by the end of next year.

Trudeau made the statement against the backdrop of a surge in the number of COVID-19 cases in Canada.

As of Tuesday, Canadian authorities have logged nearly 305,000 COVID-19 infections - a number that has more than doubled since September - and over 11,070 deaths.