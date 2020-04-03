Trudeau Says More COVID-19 Information to Be Unveiled 'Soon' Amid Calls for Projections

TORONTO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd April, 2020) More information about the spread of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) in Canada will be available in the very near future, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said on Thursday in answer to growing calls for analytic-based projections.

"You want to see the numbers and the predictions... and we'll have more information, keeping coming to you with it soon," Trudeau said during a daily briefing on the COVID-19 pandemic.

Trudeau said the pandemic will likely endure in the coming weeks and possibly months but acknowledged that his team is facing growing criticism for failing release modelling data that will shed light on the best- and worst-case scenarios for the progression of the pandemic.

On Wednesday, US President Donald Trump projected that the COVID-19 outbreak in the United States could kill up to 240,000 Americans.

Canada's Chief Public Health Officer Dr. Theresa Tam revealed on Thursday that the number of confirmed novel coronavirus (COVID-19) cases in Canada increased to 10,466, while the death toll increased to 111.

The World Health Organization declared the COVID-19 outbreak a pandemic on March 11. To date, more than 965,000 people have been infected with the new coronavirus worldwide and over 48,500 have died, according to Johns Hopkins University.