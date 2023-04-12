Close
Trudeau Says No Physical Damage To Any Canadian Energy Infrastructure After Cyber Attacks

Umer Jamshaid Published April 12, 2023 | 12:00 AM

Trudeau Says No Physical Damage to Any Canadian Energy Infrastructure After Cyber Attacks

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th April, 2023) Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau confirmed on Tuesday that his country's infrastructure did not suffer any damage following reports about cyber-attacks on gas pipelines.

"I can confirm that there was no physical damage to any Canadian energy infrastructure following cyber-attacks," Trudeau said during a press briefing.

According to media reports, leaked US Defense Department documents contained information that an alleged Russian group of hackers gained access to the gas distribution network of a Canadian company.

Canadian media reported that the cyber criminals claimed to have caused "sufficient damage" and did not plan the hack to result in loss of life but instead wanted to see a loss of income for Canadians.

The group identified itself as Zarya and the leaked documents suggest that it shared some screenshots of their hacking with officers in the Russian Federal Security Service, claiming they were able to increase valve pressure, disable alarms and initiate an emergency shutdown of an unspecified gas distribution station, the report said.

