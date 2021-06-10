TORONTO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th June, 2021) Canada's opposition New Democrat Party (NDP) is politicizing the legal process between the federal government and residential school survivors, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said on Wednesday.

On Tuesday, the House of Commons passed a non-binding motion that calls on the governing Liberals to "cease its belligerent and litigious approach to justice for indigenous children by immediately dropping its appeal before the Federal Court."

"It is unfortunate, that on an issue as important as reconciliation, the NDP continues to try and make political points and twist rhetoric," Trudeau said during Question Period, responding to NDP leader Jagmeet Singh.

The Tk'emlups te Secwepemc First Nation, which discovered the remains of 215 children on the site of the former Kamloops Indian Residential School, filed a class-action lawsuit against the federal government in 2012 seeking reparations for the damage inflicted upon First Nations culture.

However, government lawyers have maintained that Ottawa is not liable for the damage done to the First Nation indigenous culture.

Indigenous Services Minister Marc Miller told reporters earlier in the day that the federal government is intent on compensating the survivors of the residential school system and is not interested in reopening survivors' old wounds.

The legal battle between the federal government and First Nations communities has been reintroduced into the spotlight following the grisly discovery in Kamloops, British Columbia, which has ignited national outrage.