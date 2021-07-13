UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Trudeau Says Over Half Of Canadians Fully Vaccinated, Nearly 80% Received At Least 1 Dose

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Tue 13th July 2021 | 10:03 PM

Trudeau Says Over Half of Canadians Fully Vaccinated, Nearly 80% Received at Least 1 Dose

Over half of Canadians eligible to get vaccinated against the COVID-19 are fully immunized, while nearly 80 percent have received at least one dose, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said on Tuesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th July, 2021) Over half of Canadians eligible to get vaccinated against the COVID-19 are fully immunized, while nearly 80 percent have received at least one dose, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said on Tuesday.

"Almost 80 percent eligible Canadians have now received their first dose and more than 50 percent have received their second dose," Trudeau said during a press briefing.

According to Our World in Data, Canada is among the world leaders for first doses administered, however, ranks just 35th for fully vaccinated individuals.

More Stories From World

