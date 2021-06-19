UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Trudeau Says Parliament Censure Of Canadian Defense Chief 'Crass Political Attack'

Sumaira FH 19 minutes ago Sat 19th June 2021 | 12:16 AM

Trudeau Says Parliament Censure of Canadian Defense Chief 'Crass Political Attack'

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on Friday called the parliament's censure of National Defense Minister Harjit Sajjan a crude political attack

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th June, 2021) Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on Friday called the parliament's censure of National Defense Minister Harjit Sajjan a crude political attack.

Late Thursday evening, the House of Commons Defense officially censured Sajjan over the ongoing military sex scandal, while citing previous examples of mismanagement at the Department of National Defense (DND) under his watch, including the failed fighter jet replacement program and the defense chief's embellishment of his military service record.

"Yesterday, [the Conservatives] put forward a crass political attack on a man who has spent a lifetime serving his country," Trudeau told reporters.

The prime minister said it is unacceptable that the Conservatives would slander Sajjan, emphasizing he has full confidence in him.

The Conservative Party, whose censure motion was backed by the other opposition parties, has renewed its push to oust Sajjan after Canada's number two officer resigned because of an ongoing sex scandal.

The Canadian military sex scandal reignited over the weekend after multiple news outlets reported that Vice Chief of the Defense Mike Rouleau and Royal Canadian Navy's Commander Vice-Admiral Craig Baines partook in a game of golf with former Chief of Defense Staff Gen.

Jonathan Vance, who is under investigation after misconduct allegations were leveled against them.

The outing touched off a political storm as Rouleau holds oversight authority over the Canadian Forces National Investigation Service, which is investigating Vance. Rouleau emphasized that the two did not discuss the ongoing investigation, however, this explanation has not quelled the criticism. Former service members called the incident is another instance of the 'old boys' club' in action and a member of Trudeau's cabinet called the revelation "appalling."

Rouleau is the latest senior military official to step down from his post in relation to the sexual misconduct scandal, after Vance's replacement, Adm. Art McDonald, was forced to temporarily step aside in February and the government's vaccine distribution czar, Maj. Gen. Dany Fortin resigned from his role in May.

Related Topics

Attack Storm Prime Minister Scandal Parliament Canada Man Craig Justin Trudeau February May Post From Government Cabinet Opposition

Recent Stories

Antonio Guterres secures second term as UN Secreta ..

50 minutes ago

Murphy achieves crowning Royal Ascot moment and is ..

4 minutes ago

Islamabad Police arrests nine outlaws

4 minutes ago

Qureshi meets Qatari FM; agree to keep facilitatin ..

4 minutes ago

Polish Deputy Prime Minister Says Recent Cyberatta ..

4 minutes ago

Netherlands to Lift Almost All COVID-19 Restrictio ..

4 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.