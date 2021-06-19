Trudeau Says Parliament Censure of Canadian Defense Chief 'Crass Political Attack'

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on Friday called the parliament's censure of National Defense Minister Harjit Sajjan a crude political attack

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th June, 2021) Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on Friday called the parliament's censure of National Defense Minister Harjit Sajjan a crude political attack.

Late Thursday evening, the House of Commons Defense officially censured Sajjan over the ongoing military sex scandal, while citing previous examples of mismanagement at the Department of National Defense (DND) under his watch, including the failed fighter jet replacement program and the defense chief's embellishment of his military service record.

"Yesterday, [the Conservatives] put forward a crass political attack on a man who has spent a lifetime serving his country," Trudeau told reporters.

The prime minister said it is unacceptable that the Conservatives would slander Sajjan, emphasizing he has full confidence in him.

The Conservative Party, whose censure motion was backed by the other opposition parties, has renewed its push to oust Sajjan after Canada's number two officer resigned because of an ongoing sex scandal.

The Canadian military sex scandal reignited over the weekend after multiple news outlets reported that Vice Chief of the Defense Mike Rouleau and Royal Canadian Navy's Commander Vice-Admiral Craig Baines partook in a game of golf with former Chief of Defense Staff Gen.

Jonathan Vance, who is under investigation after misconduct allegations were leveled against them.

The outing touched off a political storm as Rouleau holds oversight authority over the Canadian Forces National Investigation Service, which is investigating Vance. Rouleau emphasized that the two did not discuss the ongoing investigation, however, this explanation has not quelled the criticism. Former service members called the incident is another instance of the 'old boys' club' in action and a member of Trudeau's cabinet called the revelation "appalling."

Rouleau is the latest senior military official to step down from his post in relation to the sexual misconduct scandal, after Vance's replacement, Adm. Art McDonald, was forced to temporarily step aside in February and the government's vaccine distribution czar, Maj. Gen. Dany Fortin resigned from his role in May.