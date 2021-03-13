UrduPoint.com
Trudeau Says Pfizer to Deliver 1Mln Vaccine Doses Per Week March 22 - May 10

TORONTO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th March, 2021) Canada will receive weekly shipments of one million doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine beginning the week of March 22 until May 10, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said on Friday.

"I can confirm that Canada will receive at least one million Pfizer doses per week from March 22 to May 10," Trudeau told reporters in Ottawa.

The Prime Minister and other government officials reiterated that Canada remains on track to offer an inoculation against the disease to anyone that wants it by September.

