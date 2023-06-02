UrduPoint.com

Trudeau Says Raised Issues Of LGBTQ Rights, Democracy With Polish Counterpart

Published June 02, 2023

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd June, 2023) Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said on Friday that he raised the issue of democracy and LGBTQ rights at a meeting with his Polish counterpart, Mateusz Morawiecki.

"I certainly raised concerns that we have around some of the reports coming out of Poland, around LGBT rights, around democracy, and we had a frank conversation as must be the case," Trudeau said during a joint press conference with Morawiecki in Toronto.

Trudeau noted that the two nations will continue cooperating on a range of matters, but Ottawa will also be ready to stand up for what he described as the "values that matter.

Further commenting on the issue, Morawiecki said that the rights of LGBTQ people are not violated in Poland, adding that Warsaw has a strong focus on supporting families, something that is often misunderstood by some as discriminatory toward other people or groups.

Morawiecki said there are lots of misunderstandings on the issue but there is nothing to be worried about, as evidenced by the lack of conflicts on the matter with the European Commission.

The Polish prime minister is on a short official visit to Canada on June 2.

