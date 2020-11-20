Trudeau Says Report Slamming 'Toxic' RCMP Culture Reflects Systemic Discrimination

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

TORONTO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th November, 2020) A report outlining the toxic work culture at the Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP) is emblematic of the presence of systemic discrimination in the agency as well as society, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau told reporters on Thursday.

Earlier in the day, a report produced by Michel Bastarache, a former Canadian Supreme Court justice, slammed the toxic atmosphere at the RCMP, citing widespread misogyny, homophobia and racism. Bastarache said the toxic atmosphere is a result of a traditional, paramilitary, male-dominated culture of the RCMP.

"It's ... a reflection of the reality that we have been talking about for many, many months now: of systemic discrimination," Trudeau said, after being asked to respond to the findings.

The Prime Minister added that the reported culture will cast doubt on the country's Federal police agency's capacity to impartially uphold the law.

"If an organization cannot keep its own members safe from harassment and discrimination, how can Canadians have confidence in them to keep them safe, as they enforce the law," Trudeau said.

The report called for "independent external pressure" to ensure culture change at the RCMP, citing a vested interest in preserving the status quo among members.

In a statement, the RCMP said that they acknowledge the findings and recommendations, which include screening potential recruits for previous manifestations of bias and a greater focus on mental health.