Trudeau Says Russia, Russians Cannot Violate Global Stability 'Without Consequences'

TORONTO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd April, 2022) Russia and the Russian people will have to endure the consequences for Moscow's ongoing special military operation in Ukraine, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said.

"Russia and Russians need to know that they cannot violate the stability and peace that has characterized so many years of growth, of opportunity for so many and go without consequences," Trudeau told reporters on Thursday.

Trudeau made the comments when asked if other sports organizations should follow Wimbledon's lead and ban Russian and Belarusian tennis players from competing.

Trudeau said Canada will continue to press for Russia to be excluded from global multilateral organizations and again blamed Moscow and Russian President Vladimir Putin for impending global financial difficulties and even potential food shortages.

On February 24, Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine in response to requests from the Donetsk and Luhansk people's republics for help to defend them against intensifying attacks by Ukrainian troops.

The Russian Defense Ministry said the special operation, which targets Ukrainian military infrastructure, aims to demilitarize and de-Nazify Ukraine.