Trudeau Says Spoke to Trump About Aluminum Tariffs, China

TORONTO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th July, 2020) Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said he and US President Donald Trump discussed potential US aluminum tariffs and the ongoing diplomatic spat with China, among other topics, during a conversation on Monday.

Trudeau last week warned the US not to impose unjustified tariffs on Canadian aluminum imports because it will only hurt American companies. The US trade office recently said it was concerned that Canadian aluminum imports were flooding American markets.

"This morning, I spoke with President Trump about the new NAFTA, about aluminum tariffs, about Black Lives Matter and also about the issue of China and the two detained Canadians," Trudeau said during a briefing.