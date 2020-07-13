UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Trudeau Says Spoke To Trump About Aluminum Tariffs, China

Faizan Hashmi 5 minutes ago Mon 13th July 2020 | 09:30 PM

Trudeau Says Spoke to Trump About Aluminum Tariffs, China

TORONTO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th July, 2020) Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said he and US President Donald Trump discussed potential US aluminum tariffs and the ongoing diplomatic spat with China, among other topics, during a conversation on Monday.

Trudeau last week warned the US not to impose unjustified tariffs on Canadian aluminum imports because it will only hurt American companies. The US trade office recently said it was concerned that Canadian aluminum imports were flooding American markets.

"This morning, I spoke with President Trump about the new NAFTA, about aluminum tariffs, about Black Lives Matter and also about the issue of China and the two detained Canadians," Trudeau said during a briefing.

Related Topics

Prime Minister China Trump Justin Trudeau Market

Recent Stories

Saudi Arabia reports 2,852 new COVID-19 cases, 20 ..

20 minutes ago

DCD announces Public Policy Development Guide for ..

50 minutes ago

OIC condemns Houthi attacks on civilians in Saudi ..

1 hour ago

Induction Ceremony Of Pakistan Navy Ship Yarmook H ..

2 hours ago

The Hope Probe is ready for its 7-month long journ ..

2 hours ago

Masood thanks UK, EU MPs for cross-party support t ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.