Trudeau Says Spoke To US House Speaker Pelosi About 'Moving Forward' With New NAFTA

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Wed 04th September 2019 | 04:10 AM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th September, 2019) Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau in a statement said that he and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi in a phone conversation discussed moving forward with the US-Mexico-Canada free trade agreement to boost jobs for both countries.

"@SpeakerPelosi and I spoke today about moving forward with the new NAFTA in order to support good, middle class jobs and create opportunities for people on both sides of the border. Thanks for the call, Nancy. Looking forward to our continued work on this," Trudeau said via Twitter on Tuesday.

A readout from Pelosi's office did not sound as cordial as Trudeau's characterization of the talks.

Pelosi specifically told Trudeau that Democrats are concerned with enforcement of the treaty along with Mexico's implementation of labor standards, according to a statement issued from the House Speaker's office as quoted by Reuters.

Mexico has ratified the trade agreement but Ottawa has said it will wait for US Congress to approve the deal before the Canadian government moves forward.

