Trudeau Says Union Decision to Renew Port Strike 'Unacceptable'

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th July, 2023) Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said on Thursday that he was dismayed upon learning that the International Longshore and Warehouse Union (ILWU) had rejected a tentative settlement on wage increases and renewed the strikes at British Columbian ports.

"We were all dismayed, to be honest, when we found out that a good deal that had been worked out at the table, that was agreed to both by union leadership and by the management had been suddenly rejected, and they were back in a strike position, and this was unacceptable," Trudeau said during a media scrum.

Trudeau said that workers, families, and businesses are suffering the consequences of the significantly lengthy strike on a nationwide scale, noting that it is becoming a major problem for those who operate on import-based industries, such as factories and others who work in jobs connecting the world.

The prime minister further noted that he believes the best deals are always found at the bargaining table, nonetheless adding that the situation could not continue.

On Tuesday, ILWU voted down the terms of a settlement to end the strike in BC ports agreed on July 13 after thirteen days of disruption, saying that the British Columbia Maritime Employers Association (BCMEA) affiliated companies had made record profits without addressing the rising living cost of their employees.

ILWU said that the recommendations made by the mediators failed to protect current and future jobs as the terms implementation timeline of four years were too long considering the current uncertainties in global financial markets.