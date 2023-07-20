Open Menu

Trudeau Says Union Decision To Renew Port Strike 'Unacceptable'

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published July 20, 2023 | 09:33 PM

Trudeau Says Union Decision to Renew Port Strike 'Unacceptable'

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said on Thursday that he was dismayed upon learning that the International Longshore and Warehouse Union (ILWU) had rejected a tentative settlement on wage increases and renewed the strikes at British Columbian ports

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th July, 2023) Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said on Thursday that he was dismayed upon learning that the International Longshore and Warehouse Union (ILWU) had rejected a tentative settlement on wage increases and renewed the strikes at British Columbian ports.

"We were all dismayed, to be honest, when we found out that a good deal that had been worked out at the table, that was agreed to both by union leadership and by the management had been suddenly rejected, and they were back in a strike position, and this was unacceptable," Trudeau said during a media scrum.

Trudeau said that workers, families, and businesses are suffering the consequences of the significantly lengthy strike on a nationwide scale, noting that it is becoming a major problem for those who operate on import-based industries, such as factories and others who work in jobs connecting the world.

The prime minister further noted that he believes the best deals are always found at the bargaining table, nonetheless adding that the situation could not continue.

On Tuesday, ILWU voted down the terms of a settlement to end the strike in BC ports agreed on July 13 after thirteen days of disruption, saying that the British Columbia Maritime Employers Association (BCMEA) affiliated companies had made record profits without addressing the rising living cost of their employees.

ILWU said that the recommendations made by the mediators failed to protect current and future jobs as the terms implementation timeline of four years were too long considering the current uncertainties in global financial markets.

Related Topics

Prime Minister World Columbia Justin Trudeau July Market Media All Best (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited Jobs

Recent Stories

Federal Minister for Interior Rana Sanaullah conde ..

Federal Minister for Interior Rana Sanaullah condemns suicide blast in Bara Baza ..

3 minutes ago
 Working of Punjab Police developed on modern techn ..

Working of Punjab Police developed on modern technology: Inspector General of Po ..

3 minutes ago
 Amazon Workers Cause Rail Chaos in German Town

Amazon Workers Cause Rail Chaos in German Town

5 minutes ago
 Nahyan bin Zayed attends graduation of 32nd batch ..

Nahyan bin Zayed attends graduation of 32nd batch of UAE Joint Command and Staff ..

8 minutes ago
 George Floyd Killer Derek Chauvin Will Appeal Case ..

George Floyd Killer Derek Chauvin Will Appeal Case to US Supreme Court - Reports

5 minutes ago
 Fine imposed on 18 medical store owners

Fine imposed on 18 medical store owners

5 minutes ago
France's Court of Asylum Says Rejected Application ..

France's Court of Asylum Says Rejected Application From Russian Deserter

5 minutes ago
 Order of Zayed, highest civilian honour granted by ..

Order of Zayed, highest civilian honour granted by UAE

8 minutes ago
 Sales of Pre-Owned US Homes Hit 14-Year Low as Pri ..

Sales of Pre-Owned US Homes Hit 14-Year Low as Prices Near Record Highs - Realto ..

14 minutes ago
 IAEA Experts Conduct Inspections at ZNPP, Heavy Eq ..

IAEA Experts Conduct Inspections at ZNPP, Heavy Equipment Not Observed

7 minutes ago
 Successful Bara operation signifies police combat ..

Successful Bara operation signifies police combat power against terrorism

7 minutes ago
 Pakistan's total foreign reserves rise above $14 b ..

Pakistan's total foreign reserves rise above $14 billion

2 minutes ago

More Stories From World